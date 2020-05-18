Dwayne Johnson has said it's an ‘honour’ that his daughter wants to follow in his footsteps as she enters the world of professional wrestling.

The 48 year-old, under the ring name ‘The Rock,’ became one of the greatest wrestlers of all time in the WWE before he moved into acting.

And now, his 18 year-old daughter Simone is hoping to do the same after she signed her first WWE contract in February.

He told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: "It blows my mind. First of all, I mean, what an honour. My daughter wants to follow in my footsteps.

"But more importantly… follow in my footsteps sounds cliche, but she actually wants a career and to blaze her own path, which is just so important.

"She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company at 16.

“By the way, she's 18 now but at 16 she was working her a** off quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around and you know… all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. She hung in there, and I'm very very proud of her.”

After it was announced that Simone was joining WWE she said: “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”