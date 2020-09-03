Dream Of Dreams headlines Sprint Cup hopefuls

Dream Of Dreams is set to face 12 rivals when he bids to strike for the first time at the top level in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday.

Sir Michael Stoute’s charge has been beaten a head in the last two renewals of the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot – first by the brilliant Blue Point in 2019 and then by Hello Youmzain earlier this summer.

He bounced back to winning ways in spectacular style in last month’s Hungerford Stakes at Newbury and is the marginal favourite to follow up in this weekend’s Group One feature on Merseyside under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Kevin Ryan’s Hello Youmzain struck gold 12 months ago and returns to defend his crown. Since his narrow defeat of Dream Of Dreams at Ascot, the Kodiac colt has finished fifth in the July Cup and runner-up in the Prix Maurice de Gheest. Ryan also runs veteran sprinter Brando and the the filly Queen Jo Jo.

James Fanshawe saddles 2018 Sprint Cup hero The Tin Man, as well as Archer’s Dream, while Tim Easterby’s Art Power bids to bounce back from a disappointing display in the Nunthorpe at York a fortnight ago.

The Owen Burrows-trained Tabdeed steps up in class after touching off The Tin Man in Newbury’s Hackwood Stakes and the record-breaking Hollie Doyle has her first ride in a British Group One aboard Archie Watson’s Glen Shiel.

Glen Shiel is a first ride in a British Group One for Hollie Doyle - (Copyright PA Wire)

Maurice de Gheest third Lope Y Fernandez had been thought likely to wait for Irish Champions Weekend, but has been declared by Aidan O’Brien, with Ryan Moore booked for the ride.

O’Brien said: “He did his blow this morning and blew very well, so that’s why we declared him.

“He has form with an ease in the ground and he ran very well last time in France.”

Aidan Fogarty’s Forever In Dreams is a second Irish raider.

David O’Meara’s Stewards’ Cup winner Summerghand and Clive Cox’s Commonwealth Cup hero Golden Horde complete the field.