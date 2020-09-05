Dream Of Dreams ends wait for Group One triumph at Haydock

Dream Of Dreams achieved his Group One breakthrough in the Betfair Sprint Cup – delivering his trainer Sir Michael Stoute’s third victory in the Haydock showpiece.

Oisin Murphy always had the 5-2 favourite up with the pace, travelling at the head of a nearside group which held the overall advantage throughout.

As Dream Of Dreams began to drift across the track on ground described as soft after this week’s rain, he nonetheless ground out victory by a length and a quarter from 25-1 shot Glen Shiel – on whom Hollie Doyle was having her first British Group One ride.

Golden Horde, the Commonwealth Cup winner at Royal Ascot earlier this season, was third – a neck further back.

Dream Of Dreams, following up his Group Two victory in Newbury’s Hungerford Stakes last month, has so often had to settle for minor honours in the highest class – including as a head runner-up in the last two editions of Ascot’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

But the six-year-old made sure the glory was his this time, while Stoute had his third success – 33 years after his consecutive previous victories back in the 1980s.

Philip Robinson, representing winning owner Saeed Suhail, said: “He’s just all of a sudden improved. The gelding operation has helped, without a shadow of a doubt. His mind is in the job.

“He’s a different horse now and I think Sir Michael’s big trick with him is to keep him fresh and he’s giving him plenty of time between races. He’s thriving.

“He’s discovering how easy it is, now he’s got his confidence. Onwards and upwards.”

Robinson added: “Champions Day (Qipco British Champions Sprint) is very possible.

“I think that will probably be his next target.”