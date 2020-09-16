Doyle delivers aboard Majestic Noor at Yarmouth

Hollie Doyle further strengthened her partnership with owner Imad Al Sagar after steering Majestic Noor to glory in the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies’ Stakes at Yarmouth.

Having already celebrated a brace of Group Three wins aboard Extra Elusive for the Classic-winning owner since becoming his retained rider in July, the 23-year-old celebrated further big-race glory for her new boss with victory in the Listed feature at the Norfolk track.

Despite being faced with a wide draw in stall 13, Doyle quickly got the John Gosden-trained filly settled into a prominent position just behind early leaders A La Voile and Bighearted before taking command of the race over a furlong out.

Responding well to pressure, Majestic Noor stayed on strongly to hold Black Lotus at bay by a length and a half to give champion trainer Gosden back-to-back wins in the race having claimed the prize 12 months ago with subsequent Hardwicke Stakes winner Fanny Logan.

Doyle said of the 9-2 winner: “It was pleasing performance. She jumped well and I was lucky enough to get the box seat and the further I went, the better.

“I got there in a great position (from wide draw) in the end and luckily I was not caught out three wide. She is a very straightforward filly that made my life easy.

“It was a really open field. She ran over 12 furlongs last time out in France and I know they don’t think she really stayed, but I know she stays 10 furlongs through and through, so I made a bit of use of her.

“I watched her run in Longchamp and it was the day I met Imad and Tony (Nerses, racing manager) and I thought ‘I can’t wait to ride next time, stepping back in trip’. I needed a bit of company as she wasn’t doing a whole lot when I hit the front, but she has gone away nicely.”

Doyle believes Majestic Noor is capable of scoring back in Group race company, should connections decide to take that route.

She added: “She has been tried over 12, she didn’t quite get it in a Group Three at Longchamp, but 10 furlongs she gets easily. I’d like to think there is a Group race in there and I’m sure Mr Gosden will be on the case. Over here or France would be ideal.”

In what has already been a season to savour for Doyle, who claimed her first Royal Ascot winner in June, and a first Group race success at Newmarket the following month, she feels her new retainer has worked out better than expected.

She said: “I’m pretty jammy aren’t I? I’ve had two Group Threes on Extra Elusive so he is probably my biggest one for the owner, but this is up there as well.

“It has gone really well. I was in the right place at the right time.”