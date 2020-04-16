Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee turns garage into a swimming pool during lockdown
Double Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee has inventively turned his garage into a swimming pool to maintain his training during the coronavirus lockdown.
The 31 year-old, who took victory in the men's race at both the London and Rio Games, will have to wait until 2021 to get his opportunity to win a third successive Olympic gold due to the event being postponed.
But Brownlee refuses to taper down his training and is continuing to swim through the use of a pool where he doesn't actually move.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: "It’s like swimming against the tide in a fast flowing river. All I’m doing is swimming on the spot while the water is moving around me.
“Since I was eight, I have gone swimming every day - the pool at Aireborough Leisure Centre, with school and with the triathlon squads. (This) means I can swim 40 to 45 minutes each morning.
"The week before I heard about the cancellation (of the Olympics), I was feeling fit and as good as I’ve felt for some time. Hopefully I will be in a good place to give it a shout next year.”
Alistair's brother Jonny finished with the bronze medal in London and followed that up with a silver behind his sibling in Rio four years later.
The Brownlee brothers have dominated men's triathlon for the best part of the last decade along with Spaniard Mario Gomez.