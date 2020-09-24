Double fitness boost for Derby ahead of Rovers clash
Kamil Jozwiak and Jack Marriott are both expected to be fit for Derby when they host Blackburn.
Poland international winger Jozwiak made his full debut against Luton, playing 87 minutes, but forward Marriott had to come off just after the hour at Kenilworth Road last weekend.
Both trained on Thursday, along with Duane Holmes, and Rams boss Phillip Cocu should be able to call on their services.
Saturday’s match may come too soon for Holmes but Mike Te Wierik is available again after a ban. New signing Jordan Ibe may be short of match fitness.
Rovers travel to Pride Park with an unchanged squad.
Sam Gallagher (groin) is edging closer to a return but, having not featured at all in pre-season, the striker will not be rushed back. Corry Evans (foot) is also nearing full fitness but Saturday’s game comes too soon.
It looks like Lewis Travis may require surgery after damaging knee ligaments in the Carabao Cup defeat at Newcastle and the midfielder could be out for several weeks.
Bradley Dack is working his way back from a serious knee injury, while summer signing Daniel Ayala is building up his fitness, having not played a competitive fixture since New Year’s Day.