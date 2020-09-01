Double defensive swoop for Luton as Hatters Lock down duo
Luton have made a double defensive swoop, signing Tom Lockyer and James Bree.
Wales international Lockyer, 25, arrives from Charlton, while Bree, 22, returns to Kenilworth Road from Aston Villa having spent a successful loan spell at the club last season.
Boss Nathan Jones said of Lockyer: “We wanted to strengthen in that area and have four centre-halves, so we are delighted to get Tom.
“He’s someone I’ve known about since his days at Bristol Rovers. He played against us for them, went to Charlton and has had a real good season there and established himself in the Welsh squad.
“The number of games he’s played for a 25-year-old is excellent, so he brings good experience, even though he’s of a relatively young age. He’ll add real competition to what we’ve got here and there is still plenty to come.”
On the return of Bree, he told Luton’s website: “We are delighted to add Breesy on a permanent basis. I really enjoyed working with him at the end of last season, and he’s nowhere near his ceiling yet.”