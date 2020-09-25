Double boost for Barnsley as Mads Andersen and Michal Helik return
Barnsley pair Mads Andersen and Michal Helik will both return to contention for the home game against Coventry following suspension.
Dane Andersen and fellow defender Helik were sent off in last week’s defeat at Reading and missed the heavy midweek Carabao Cup loss at Chelsea.
Left-back Ben Williams remains a long-term absentee after sustaining a serious knee injury during pre-season training.
Gerhard Struber’s side are bidding for their first league points of the season.
Coventry will be without captain Liam Kelly again due to a hamstring injury.
Midfielder Kelly returned to training on Friday after missing last week’s home win against QPR with a hamstring injury, but will not be ready in time.
Fellow midfielder Wes Jobello is also back in full training after being sidelined for nearly a year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and wing-back Julien Dacosta (ankle) hopes to return next month.
Wingers Jodi Jones (knee) and Will Bapaga (shoulder), goalkeeper Ben Wilson (wrist) and defender Fankaty Dabo (knee) are still unavailable.