It's enough to make any Manchester United fan see red, but these are unusual times and tonight Old Trafford will turn blue to honour NHS and care workers in the weekly Thursday night show of appreciation.

The gesture will be made while the rest of the UK stands in front gardens and balconies to applaud the efforts of those on the frontline.

It comes after another tribute from the Red Devils on Wednesday when they changed their sign at the front of the ground so that only the letters 'N', 'H' and 'S' were lit up in the word Manchester.

On Thursday morning, the club tweeted a picture of their stadium with the caption: "You can't have Manchester without the NHS. #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectTheNHS #ClapForOurCarers #AlwaysUnited."

Old Trafford has not seen any form of football since Sunday, March 8 when, ironically, they beat the blue half of Manchester 2-0 to move into fifth in the Premier League.