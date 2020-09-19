Doncaster upset Charlton in front of returning fans at The Valley
Charlton welcomed fans back into their stadium but it was Doncaster who were celebrating at the final whistle as they secured a 3-1 victory at The Valley.
A selection of home supporters were allowed into the game as one of the EFL’s pilot events but they were left disappointed as Rovers picked up their first victory of the League One campaign.
The Addicks enjoyed the bulk of the early chances, but after 25 minutes home captain Darren Pratley gave away possession which led to Madger Gomes breaking the deadlock with a swerving drive that caught goalkeeper Ben Amos off-guard.
The visitors took command of the game after going ahead and, following several close calls in search of a second, Ben Whiteman’s low ball across was knocked into the Charlton net by 17-year-old defender Charlie Barker for an own goal after 49 minutes.
And Doncaster’s third came in the 64th when Tyreece John-Jules toyed with the back line before casually adding a close-range finish.
Charlton pulled one back soon after when Conor Washington headed home Jake Forster-Caskey’s cross from the left after 67 minutes, but it was not enough to prevent Lee Bowyer’s side from suffering their first league defeat of the new season.