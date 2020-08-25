Doncaster sign midfielder Taylor Richards on loan from Brighton
Doncaster have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Taylor Richards on a season-long loan from Premier League club Brighton.
The 19-year-old becomes the Sky Bet League One side’s third summer signing following the loan arrivals of Crystal Palace winger Jason Lokilo and Stoke goalkeeper Josef Bursik.
Former England Under-17 player Richards joined Albion from Manchester City last summer and made his senior debut in a 3-1 Carabao Cup loss to Aston Villa in September.
Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth told his club’s website: “This move is a great opportunity for Taylor to get some good senior experience in a competitive League One environment.
“We will be monitoring his progress closely and wish him all the best for the season ahead.”