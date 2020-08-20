Doncaster recruit goalkeeper Josef Bursik on loan
16:28pm, Thu 20 Aug 2020
Doncaster have signed goalkeeper Josef Bursik on a season-long loan from Stoke.
The 20-year-old is regarded as a hot prospect by the Potters and agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club in January.
The England Under-20 international, who made 20 appearances on loan for Accrington last season, will be keen for more Sky Bet League One experience in 2020-21.
Rovers boss Darren Moore recently allowed 25-year-old keeper Ian Lawlor to join Oldham on a season-long loan and Bursik is likely to become Doncaster’s number one this term.