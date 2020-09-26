Doncaster continue fine form with win over Bristol Rovers
Doncaster Rovers continued their strong start to the season with a hard fought 4-1 win over Bristol Rovers.
Goals from Joe Wright, Madger Gomes, Taylor Richards and Jon Taylor gave Doncaster a commanding scoreline but they were made to work for it by a Bristol Rovers side who netted through Luke Leahy.
Doncaster edged in front at a frenetic opening quarter. Ben Whiteman saw a shot blocked before the ball fell to Wright to turn into an empty net after 23 minutes.
And they doubled their advantage on the half-hour when the ball was only half cleared to Gomes, who smashed in a volley from 15 yards for his fourth goal in five games.
Before the hosts could settle, they were pegged back when Leahy lobbed Josef Bursik from the corner of the box after 32 minutes.
Doncaster always had the edge and reestablished their cushion in the 57th minute when Brighton loanee Richards calmly slotted home.
And they effectively put the game to bed after 62 minutes when Taylor tapped in at the back post after good work from Tyreece John-Jules.