Donald Trump tees up more controversy playing golf and ignoring social distancing
Donald Trump has driven into controversy by leaving the White House to play golf.
The President headed to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia and was seen playing a round and driving a golf cart alone around the course.
But he appeared to ignore social distancing guidelines and was pictured shaking a companion’s hand without his glove on, and was spotted playing with three others.
CNN reported that Trump was surrounded by Secret Service members who were wearing masks, but the President was not seen covering his face.
At Friday’s White House coronavirus briefing Dr Deborah Birx said Americans should spend this Memorial Day weekend - the start of the American summer - enjoying being outside.
She said: “So please as you go out this weekend, understand you can go out, you can be outside. You can play golf, you can play tennis with marked balls.
"You can go to the beaches if you stay six feet apart, but remember that that is your space and that's a space that you need to protect and ensure that you're social distanced from others.”
Trump was last seen playing golf on March 8 when he visited the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
In the US there have been over 1.66 million confirmed cases and around 97,400 deaths.