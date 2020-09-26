Dominic Samuel double gives Gillingham victory over Blackpool
Dominic Samuel scored twice on his return to Gillingham to earn Steve Evans’ side a comfortable 2-0 victory over Blackpool.
Former Gills loanee Samuel, who re-joined the Kent club on a free transfer this week, headed home from close range four minutes in after the visitors’ defence failed to clear Scott Robertson’s corner.
Blackpool could have been level by half-time but Jack Bonham made good saves from a deflected Keshi Anderson pass and Jerry Yates’ 25-yard shot to preserve the hosts’ advantage.
Samuel struck again four minutes into the second half with a brilliant solo effort that left Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell well beaten.
Vadaine Oliver should have added a third for the Gills shortly after the hour-mark but headed straight at Maxwell when unmarked in the box.
Bonham produced fine stops from Sullay Kaikai’s curling effort and Demetri Mitchell’s stoppage-time free-kick to ensure Evans marked his 50th game in charge of the hosts with a victory.