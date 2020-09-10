Dominic Gape suspended as Wycombe host Rotherham
Wycombe will be without the suspended Dominic Gape for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Rotherham.
Midfielder Gape starts a three-match ban after being sent off in last weekend’s Carabao Cup tie at Brentford.
Forward Uche Ikpeazu could make his Chairboys debut after missing out against the Bees with a minor injury, while midfielder Alex Pattison has overcome illness to be in contention.
Goalkeeper David Stockdale and defenders Ryan Tafazolli and Jason McCarthy are pushing for their first action since arriving at Adams Park this summer but striker Adebayo Akinfenwa (knee) remains out.
Rotherham will welcome back defender Matthew Olosunde and midfielder Ben Wiles from injury and forward Mickel Miller from suspension.
Olosunde has recovered from a groin injury and Wiles is also available again after a knock, while Miller returns having missed last week’s Carabao Cup defeat at Salford due to a ban from his time with Hamilton in Scotland.
Richard Wood should be fine to feature despite injuring his back at Salford. Millers boss Paul Warne said Wood was “struggling to walk” on Monday before adding the defender is expected to return to training on Thursday.
Defensive duo Trevor Clarke (calf) and Curtis Tilt are the only injury absentees.