Djingle makes most of Listowel opportunity

Djingle was too strong for Ornua after the Kerry Group Chase was reduced to a match following the first fence at Listowel.

Though six were declared for the two-and-a-half-mile feature on the opening day of the Harvest Festival, just three went to post after Paloma Blue, The Storyteller and Whisperinthebreeze were withdrawn.

Then just two were left, as Peregrine Run, the 4-7 favourite, came down at the first fence when held up in last place.

Daragh O’Keeffe was able to dictate affairs on Djingle (100-30) and John Queally’s seven-year-old shrugged off Ornua when he tried to close, pulling away to score by seven and a half lengths.

“If you’re not in you can’t win! He had a bit of form around here last year, but the race cut up,” said Queally.

“He was off for six months before his run the last day and we had decided (in February) to pull the plug with him after Warwick (Kingmaker Novices’ Chase). We tried to hold him up at Warwick, but it didn’t work and left him off after that.

“I might look at a handicap hurdle with him – he is rated 136 and it is an option. He has been a great horse to me.”

Andalusa (9-4) ran her rivals ragged with a powerful jumping display in the Cheesestrings Rated Novice Chase.

The Willie Mullins-trained mare led from flag-fall and drew clear to score by 16 lengths from the 11-10 favourite Anything Will Do, to leave Paul Townend singing his mount’s praises.

“It is a while since I’ve had as much fun on horseback!” said Townend.

“She just jumps so well and chasing has brought about a lot of improvement in her. Up to now her jumping has been excellent and she hopped off the ground.”

Tellmesomethinggirl (8-11 favourite), trained by Henry de Bromhead, made virtually all the running to land the odds in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Hurdle.

The five-year-old, ridden by Robbie Power as Rachael Blackmore was serving a suspension, put up a determined display to beat Darrens Hope by two and a quarter lengths.

“She did it the hard way, the mare in second is a decent mare and we were giving her 10lb,” said de Bromhead.

“I’ll discuss it with the owner, but we might give her a little break now. She’ll go on soft, but we ran her on winter ground at Clonmel last January and she couldn’t walk on it.”

Longclaw (4-7 favourite) was all out to take his perfect record over jumps to three in the Kerry Group 3yo Hurdle for trainer Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy.

There was a notable success for Barry Connell, as the Cheltenham Festival-winning owner enjoyed his first victory since taking out a trainer’s licence in his own right with Snake Oil in the Kerry Group (Pro/Am) Flat Race.

Connell said: “This is a very lucky place for me and I rode three or four winners and rode my last winner here. I love coming down here.

“We have 30 in training and have a lot of young horses – there are a few that will be moved on at the end of the summer season and more than half the yard hasn’t run yet and hopefully we have one or two more nice types like him.

“He is a proper horse and is the first proper horse I’ve run. We’ve had a few summer horses, but this lad has a big future.

“He had a lovely run at Galway and Finny (Maguire) said he was still green there so there is plenty of improvement to come and he is a super jumper.

“We might think about a winners’ bumper at Tipperary in three weeks next. We were delighted to get Finny today as he is top class.”