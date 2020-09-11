Dizzy’s shopping list and McGregor’s breakfast – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 11.

Football

What’s going on here then?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ready.

Winners are grinners.

I would watch it.

TODO: define component type factbox

Skills!

TODO: define component type factbox

Michail Antonio is buzzing.

Leeds’ owner is excited.

Time flies!

The Championship has got it all in hand.

Gary Neville mocked his Sky Sports team-mate.

The boss.

Alexis Sanchez is on the ball.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cricket

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.

What a grab!

Don’t give up the day job, Jof!

Virat Kohli has an eye for detail.

Ian Bell said thanks, and goodbye.

KP is on the move.

TODO: define component type factbox

Top of off stump.

TODO: define component type factbox

Straight off holiday and into the commentary box for Stuart Broad.

TODO: define component type factbox

UFC

Conor McGregor set himself up for the day.

Boxing

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was amongst those to pay tributes to those who lost their lives on 9/11 19 years ago.

TODO: define component type factbox

He also has a book out.

TODO: define component type factbox

Golf

Canada’s Graham DeLaet resorted to chipping one-handed on the PGA Tour – with pretty good results.

TODO: define component type factbox

Tennis

Awkward!

Darts

A landmark day for the Bronzed Adonis.

Glen Durrant is ready to rumble in Germany.

MvG has fire in his belly after his early Premier League exit.