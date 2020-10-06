Discorama makes seasonal bow in Galway feature

Paul Nolan’s star chaser Discorama begins a new campaign at Galway on Wednesday.

The seven-year-old was last seen finishing third in the Ultima Handicap Chase in March – his third placed finish at the Cheltenham Festival, having previously filled the runner-up spot in both the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle and in the National Hunt Chase.

Nolan is looking forward to seeing Discorama make his seasonal reappearance under Bryan Cooper in the Ryans Cleaning, Disinfecting, Waste Disposal And Recycling Chase, with a tilt at Grand National glory at Aintree on the radar for next spring.

Nolan said: “He’s in good shape. We haven’t been able to give him a gallop on grass just yet as the ground has been too good, but he’s as fit as we can get him at home and we’re looking forward to getting him started.

“I always think the day you start making plans is the day it goes wrong, so we’ll just see how he performs on the track and make plans as we go along.

“He could end up in the English National and you’d be looking at races like the Welsh National, too – all those big, staying handicap chases really, but we’ll see how we go.”

Discorama heads a field of five runners declared for Wednesday’s Galway feature, with Noel Meade saddling Dream Conti in a bid to win the race for a fourth time in the last five years.

He is one of two runners for Gigginstown House Stud along with Gordon Elliott’s Milan Native, while the Tom Mullins-trained Court Maid and Forza Milan from James Nash’s yard complete the quintet.