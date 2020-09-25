Dion Donhue signs one-year Swindon contract

Dion Donohue has agreed a move to Swindon
By NewsChain Sport
17:28pm, Fri 25 Sep 2020
Swindon have completed the signing left-back Dion Donohoe on a one-year contract.

Donohue, who has been training with the club since the start of pre-season, impressed during a five-game spell last season as Richie Wellens’ men won the League Two title.

Donohue will wear the number 17 shirt at the County Ground and is available for the clash with Burton at the weekend.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m obviously glad to get it over the line. I’m happy now I can fully concentrate playing football and with the team we’ve got here, I think we’ve got a good chance of doing something this year.

“When I originally came here, I enjoyed it more than any football for the previous two, three years, so I never ever thought about going anywhere else but here.”

