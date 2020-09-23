Diogo Jota in line for Liverpool debut
New Liverpool signing Diogo Jota could make his debut in the Carabao Cup at Lincoln, having completed his move from Wolves on Saturday too late to feature against Chelsea.
Left-back Kostas Tsimikas could also appear in the squad for the first time since his August move from Olympiacos.
Manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make a number of changes and give some of his fringe players an outing.
That means the likes of youngsters Neco Williams, Sepp Van Den Berg, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott could all be given starts along with established first-team players Adrian, James Milner and Takumi Minamino.
Lincoln left-back Max Melbourne could return for the visit of Premier League champions.
The 21-year-old played in the last round against Bradford but was dropped to the bench for the weekend’s win over MK Dons.
Liam Bridcutt, a player with top-flight experience with Sunderland, looks set to keep his place after being brought back into the side at the weekend.
Callum Morton impressed coming off the bench against MK Dons and, having featured against Bradford, may be given another chance.