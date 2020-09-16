Dina on track and Robertson’s biggest fan – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 16.

Football

Andy Robertson unveiled his number one fan.

But his team-mares were not that interested.

Only one winner.

Do what Virgil says.

Jose Mourinho is raring to go.

Chelsea new boys.

Paul Pogba is ready.

If you know, you know…

Harry Kane brought out all the tricks.

Former England striker and racehorse owner Michael Owen paid tribute to Classic-winning jockey Pat Smullen, who died on Tuesday at the age of 43.

Emiliano Martinez said farewell to Arsenal after 10 years at the club following his move to Aston Villa.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was delighted to play at ‘home’ with his kids.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith was on the track.

Cricket

Sam Billings sent Mitchell Starc to the nets.

What a shot!

Virat Kohli was chilling.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was enjoying the sun ahead of the Italian Open.

And showed us how he prepared for matches.

Rafa is ready to return.

Laura Robson explored.

Darts

A classic.

Fallon Sherrock geared up for her next challenge.

