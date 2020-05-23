Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has called on WBC champion Tyson Fury to fight him after insisting he dropped The Gypsy King ’multiple times’ in sparring.

Whyte is currently mandatory for Fury’s belt and has been number one in the WBC’s rankings since 2017.

Fury destroyed Deontay Wilder in seven rounds in February (PA Images)

However, ’The Body Snatcher’ has been made to wait for a long time for his shot at the world title, leaving him to rack up impressive victories over Dereck Chisora, Lucas Browne, Joseph Parker and Oscar Rivas.

And while Fury looks set to force Whyte to wait until 2021 as he eyes huge bouts against Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, the Jamaican-born fighter has challenged him to step up to the plate sooner.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ ’The Boxing Show’, he said: "He just needs to stop talking rubbish and let's have a go. It will be a major fight. Let's have it out.

"He's the one that come out and said he beat me up in the gym and stuff like that. I can tell you now, that didn't happen. I don't like telling sparring stories, but people in the game know. They know about me.

"Well, me and Tyson Fury sparred and I bashed him about and dropped him on multiple occasions. Simple as that.

"If I was such an easy fight, why is he not in any rush to fight me? He said before beating Wilder, 'When I beat Wilder, I'm going to give Dillian Whyte his title shot.' He just talks rubbish. This is war, let's go."

Whyte’s only defeat as a professional came against Joshua in December 2015 when he was stopped inside seven rounds.

But 11 victories in a row since then have propelled Whyte back into the mix of the best heavyweights in the world.

Whyte later tweeted Fury directly, saying: "Come on @Tyson_Fury you stole my mandatory @WBCBoxing fight me are you a King or a coward like @BronzeBomber let’s fight @EddieHearn I’m ready @vow_nutrition Let’s go #BodySnatcher"

However, he continues to wait for his shot at a version of the heavyweight crown, with the two champions in Fury and Joshua seemingly already lining up Wilder and Kubrat Pulev for their next fights.

Meanwhile, Whyte is set to take on Russian Alexander Povetkin in August after the show - initially due to take place on May 2 - was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whyte-Povetkin is now expected to be the first pay-per-view event from Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing since the outbreak, with the promoter suggesting it will happen just a few weeks after the sport returns in July.