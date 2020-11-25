Diego Maradona tributes flood in – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 25.

Football

Tributes were paid to former Argentina player and manager Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60.

Leeds urged fans to get voting.

As did Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Tottenham were feeling hard done by on behalf of Jan Vertonghen.

Manchester United reflected on the November 25 losses of George Best (2005) and Bill Foulkes (2013).

Ronald Koeman celebrated Barcelona’s safe passage to the Champions League knockout phase.

Cesc Fabregas remembered a proud day in Barca’s history.

Liverpool wished Xabi Alonso a happy 39th birthday.

Manchester City and Arsenal recalled memorable European nights.

Rio Ferdinand sang Mason Greenwood’s praises.

Patrice Evra reminisced about life under Sir Alex.

While Marcus Rashford met the man himself.

Dave saves.

Glen Johnson was dreaming of golf.

Chris Kirkland told an inspirational story to help people get through lockdown.

Swedish player of the year for a 12th time…

That’s some celebration.

Cricket

Where’s Woaksey?

Stuart Broad hailed Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer’s support of a charity promoting diversity in sport.

It’s a Virat-ual reality and we’re just living in it.

Snooker

Kyren Wilson had his eyes on a second 147 after Stuart Bingham followed him in making a maximum break at the UK Championship.

Tennis

Maria Sharapova was enjoying some Mexican food.

Boxing

Mike Tyson turned up the heat ahead of his Saturday showdown with Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson Fury trained his wife Paris.

MMA

Conor McGregor continued his prep for his next fight.

Cycling

A former Tour de France winner hits the road.

NFL

How does an NFL kicker train when he’s self-isolating?