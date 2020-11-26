Diego Maradona tributes continue to be paid – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 26.

Football

Diego Maradona tributes continued across the sporting world.

A “special day” for Eric Cantona and Manchester United fans.

Spurs love their cricket!

Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad were full of praise.

James Milner urged Liverpool to move on from their loss to Atalanta.

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson returned to training after injury.

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton congratulated team-mates Ellie Roebuck and Lucy Bronze for their FIFA award nominations.

Pundits and former Premier League rivals Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reacted to Liverpool being placed in tier two of coronavirus restrictions while Manchester was in tier three.

Cambridge landed in tier two but not before a tense wait for confirmation from the health secretary.

Patrick Van Aanholt and Michail Antonio were loving the news about fans returning.

Toby Alderweireld continued his rehab.

Jesse Lingard celebrated Thanksgiving.

Cricket

David Warner is back home.

But it’ll soon be back to the day job for him.

Rashid Khan kept busy in isolation.

Colly has still got it!

Darts

When the Special One met the Special One!

Tennis

Petra Kvitova ended the day in style.

Basketball

LeBron James and son Bronny put the work in.

Boxing

The countdown is on.

Derek Chisora enjoyed a trip to the zoo on holiday.

