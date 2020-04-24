The Diamond League have announced a behind-closed doors exhibition event named 'The Impossible Games’ in June in Norway.

The decision comes after two meetings had already been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is set to take place in Oslo on June 11 and will be televised by Norway's public broadcaster NRK.

And organisers of the one-off competition have said it will follow coronavirus guidelines.

The event will last an hour and include a 400m hurdles world-record attempt from Norway's Karsten Warhol.

It will also see pole vaulter and world record holder Mondo Duplantis and Diamond League Champion Renaud Lavillenie compete, however the full programme has not yet been confirmed.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said: "This is really positive news for athletes and fans and promises, even in this early stage, to be another great night of athletics from the Bislett stadium."

