Dettori determined to enjoy Arc week

Frankie Dettori is trying not to put too much pressure on himself ahead of Enable’s swansong in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe next week.

Agonisingly caught close home by Waldgeist 12 months ago when bidding for a third successive win, John Gosden’s mare is back for a fourth run in the European showpiece.

She was beaten on her comeback in the Eclipse by Ghaiyyath but has won twice since, in the King George at Ascot and the September Stakes at Kempton, justifying short odds both times.

Dettori knows this will be Enable’s final run and he determined to enjoy the experience before she heads to the paddocks.

Speaking to ITV Racing’s Opening Show having ridden Enable on Saturday morning Dettori said: “I rode Enable, she’s in good form, and I rode Palace Pier so two champions.

“That was probably one of her last main pieces of work and she’ll do one more next week before going to Paris.

“I’m happy. I’m not nervous – yet!

“She went over seven furlongs on the round gallop with her usual companion.

“She’s never been a flashy worker at home but her action his good, her mental strength is good and it’s all systems go.

“It’s weird that John may not be able to go this year because of the quarantine so it will be a little bit surreal but I’m sure we’ll talk about it.”

Gosden also runs another of Dettori’s favourites, Stradivarius, but he still needs a jockey with planned stand-in Andrea Atzeni unable to commit due to the required quarantine period on his return.

“Don’t forget the Strad – he’s in good form. I’ve no idea who will ride him but he’s in good form and I think he’s slipped under the radar. I thought he travelled really well last time,” said Dettori.

“Obviously I know Enable’s going to stud so I’m trying to enjoy it, I’m not going to stress. Arcs are not gimmes, you’ve got to take on the world and I think John has her the best she can be so we just need a bit of luck.”