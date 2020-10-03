Derek Adams pleased with Morecambe’s display in their victory over Port Vale

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was delighted with his side’s performance as they beat in-form Port Vale 1-0 to move up to second in the early League Two standings.

The Shrimps made it three wins from four league games thanks to Adam Phillips’ 76th-minute penalty, and Adams was happy with his side’s first home win of the league campaign.

He said: “We are obviously delighted with the performance and the three points and to be second in the table.

“We have played some very good teams already this season so to be where we are at the moment is fantastic.

“The game plan was to stop Luke Joyce getting on the ball and stop them having any real pressure.

“We knew we could let their centre-halves have possession and get the ball back and play on the counter-attack and we did that really well.

“As we keep saying possession doesn’t win you football matches, goals do.

“We allowed them to have possession in their own half and I couldn’t care less about them having the ball in that area because it is all about getting the three points.

“We have a team that always looks like it will create chances and we did that today with the penalty seeing us through, with Adam Phillips keeping his cool.

“At the other end it was great to get a clean sheet and we are really happy with the performance.”

Port Vale boss John Askey admitted it was a frustrating afternoon for his side, who suffered a rare league defeat.

He said: “We had a lot of the ball and they were happy to sit off us but we didn’t really create too many chances and we need to be better in the final third because if you are not scoring you are always susceptible to conceding and that is what happened.

“It was attack versus defence for much of the game but we have to be more creative and need to be better in our decision making.

“At the end we sent Leon Legge up front but started playing short passes rather than getting the ball into him and we need to be smarter.

“We need to pass the ball quicker and look to get past people more as well.

“There was only really Devante Rodney who did that today and that was only really in the first half and David Amoo looked to do similar but it was all very mediocre and very frustrating for us.”