Derek Adams hails second-half fightback as Morecambe beat Southend

Morecambe boss Derek Adams felt his side fully deserved their 2-1 win at Southend.

The visitors fought back from going a goal behind early on to bag all three points at Roots Hall and Adams was pleased to see Morecambe get back on track after suffering two heavy defeats in quick succession.

“In the first half we lost a goal very early on but then dominated,” said Adams.

“We had eight attempts at goal in that half, they’ve had one and scored.

“In the second half we knew we’d have to take our chances, which we did.

“From our point of view, Adam Phillips puts in a great cross for Aaron Wildig to finish in behind their defence and it was a fantastic goal. Then our second goal was on the counter-attack and Adam puts it in the top corner.

“I thought we should have gone on to win the game in a better way but in the end we defended quite deep and allowed Southend to have the ball.”

Winless Southend started brightly and opened the scoring after just five minutes when Brandon Goodship’s left-footed shot was diverted onto the crossbar by Morecambe goalkeeper Jake Turner. With Emile Acquah following up and looking to certain to score, debutant defender Liam Gibson jumped in to head the ball into the back of his own net.

The visitors nearly netted an immediate equaliser with Carlos Mendes-Gomes heading wide of the right post from close range, but Wildig and Phillips turned the tables in the second half to condemn Southend to a fifth successive defeat and leave boss Mark Molesley a frustrated figure.

“We’re gutted and we’re disappointed,” said Molesley, whose side sit bottom of the table.

“You can see how much it’s hurting in there but some valuable lessons have been learnt.

“Ultimately it’s ended in disappointment and we’ve got to be better but we will work hard to make sure that happens this week.

“We started the game brightly into a strong wind and big Emile (Acquah) had his first start.

“Unfortunately he couldn’t last the game and we were forced into making changes because of injuries, with Jordan (Green) coming off as well which maybe cut our flow a little bit.

“But Morecambe are an experienced team and they managed the game in the second half better than we did.

“There were some improvements but that makes the defeat even more frustrating because you want that win for everyone just to lift the spirits.”