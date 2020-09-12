Derek Adams believes Morecambe full value for victory at Cheltenham

Morecambe boss Derek Adams felt his side “thoroughly deserved” their 2-1 opening day win at Cheltenham.

The winner from Carlos Mendes Gomes arrived in the 92nd minute, but Adams said they were full value for the points at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists Cheltenham had taken a first-half lead through Alfie May, but that was cancelled out by Adam Phillips’ penalty 12 minutes from the end.

“Cheltenham scored against the run of play in the first period, but they had started well,” Adams said.

“We showed them a bit of respect by changing our formation to stop the threat, but we probably should have been back in the game earlier.

“We’ve taken three points home and it was a thoroughly deserved win against a team that made it to the play-offs last season.

“I thought that over the 90 minutes we created a lot of chances.

“We got our tactics right and I’m delighted for the players and the supporters.”

Phillips was brought down in the box by Chris Clements and he picked himself up and dusted himself down before slotting home calmly from the spot.

It was a deserved leveller for the Shrimps, who had been applying pressure, with substitute Liam McAlinden making a major impact after going on at half-time against his former club.

McAlinden squared for Mendes Gomes to fire past Josh Griffiths, earning Morecambe a first victory at Cheltenham since 2011.

The hosts were the better side in the first period and took the lead through May in the 28th minute.

He followed up after a looping cross from Conor Thomas rebounded off the corner of post and bar.

Andy Williams had earlier headed a cross from Finn Azaz just wide for Cheltenham.

At the other end, goalkeeper Griffiths had to adjust quickly to save with his feet after a Stephen Hendrie effort took a heavy deflection in the 20th minute.Jake Turner pulled off an outstanding save to keep out Will Boyle’s header in the 54th minute and Cheltenham then lost their way.

Home substitute Reuben Reid fired wide from a good position just before Morecambe’s last-gasp winner.

Robins boss Michael Duff admitted his team failed to capitalise on a bright opening half an hour.

“We were in total control until we scored the goal, but we then came away from what we do,” he said.

“In the second half we didn’t pass the ball once, the back three looked like they hadn’t played together and we told them at half-time there were too many spaces in the first half.

“We didn’t take responsibility to take the ball, we went too long and I am not quite sure what Clem (Chris Clements) was thinking with the penalty, but then we compounded it by conceding a second.

“They couldn’t get near us for half an hour, but they pulled (Ben) Pringle in because Finn (Azaz) kept getting in behind so we had to break the front two with the back three, which we didn’t do.

“We have missed some good chances, which adds to the frustration. Good chances missed and sloppy goals conceded is not a great mix.”