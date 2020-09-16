Derby sign Poland international winger Kamil Jozwiak from Lech Poznan

Phillip Cocu is pleased to bring in Kamil Jozwiak
By NewsChain Sport
8:28am, Wed 16 Sep 2020
Derby boss Phillip Cocu is excited by the arrival of Poland international winger Kamil Jozwiak on a four-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped three times by his country, joins the Rams from Lech Poznan for an undisclosed fee.

Jozwiak made 39 club appearances last season and scored nine goals as Lech Poznan finished second in the Polish top flight.

Cocu told Derby’s website: “He is an exciting player with a huge amount of potential.

“Kamil is 22, so he has his best years ahead of him and he will be an important player for us.

“Kamil is someone we have closely watched over a long period of time and as a full international for Poland, we believe we are making an excellent addition to our squad.”

Jozwiak is a product of Lech Poznan’s youth system and he made his professional debut for the club in February 2016 at the age of 17.

