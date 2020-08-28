Derby duo Mason Bennett and Scott Malone rejoin Millwall
Millwall have re-signed Mason Bennett and Scott Malone from Derby.
Bennett played nine games on loan for the Lions last season, scoring against Swansea and Blackburn, and has now signed permanently for an undisclosed fee, while Malone – a Millwall player from 2012 to 2015 – will spend the season on loan at the Den.
Manager Gary Rowett told the club’s official website: “I’m very pleased.
“Scott is a player who I’ve worked with many moons ago at Burton Albion.
“I know how effective he’s been a left-back/left-wing-back over the years for Premier League (Huddersfield) amongst others, and I’m aware that he’s been at the club before. He’s older and wiser now, and he wanted to come back.
“An attacking left wing-back was something we wanted to add to the squad, to compete with the likes of (Shane Ferguson, Murray Wallace and Jake Cooper) down that side.
“I’m really pleased to get Mason in, he fits in really well with the group and when he is fit and firing, we all know how effective he can be.”
The pair are Rowett’s third and fourth summer signings following loan moves for Stoke’s Ryan Woods and highly-rated Tottenham forward Troy Parrott.