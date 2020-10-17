Derby drama and cup glory for Exeter and Leeds – Saturday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 17.
Football
Was Jordan Pickford lucky not to be shown a red card in the Merseyside derby?
Jamie Carragher ate his words after Jordan Henderson’s late goal was disallowed.
And Rio Ferdinand was quick on the scene.
Henderson was puzzled.
Michael Keane was a happy man.
Harry Maguire bounced back from recent criticism.
York mocked their own stadium problems.
Happy birthday Leeds United!
Good business from Jose.
West Ham’s new arrival.
Britain’s newest boyband?
Mo Salah is goals.
Hang time.
Fernandinho was pleased to be back in action.
While his compatriot Willian was excited to face him.
James Collins called it a day.
What an effort!
Theo Walcott took a trip down memory lane
Cricket
Sam Billings enjoyed the work of Everton’s midfield maestro.
Darren Gough was out on the course.
Boxing
Who have you got?
Katie Taylor’s prep continued.
Rugby Union
Exeter were crowned European champions.
Rugby League
A big win for Leeds at Wembley.
Darts
A big win for Lisa Ashton against the Queen of the Palace.