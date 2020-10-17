Derby drama and cup glory for Exeter and Leeds – Saturday’s sporting social

Leeds won the Challenge Cup and Exeter won the Champions Cup
Leeds won the Challenge Cup and Exeter won the Champions Cup
By NewsChain Sport
20:55pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 17.

Football

Was Jordan Pickford lucky not to be shown a red card in the Merseyside derby?

Jamie Carragher ate his words after Jordan Henderson’s late goal was disallowed.

And Rio Ferdinand was quick on the scene.

Henderson was puzzled.

Michael Keane was a happy man.

Harry Maguire bounced back from recent criticism.

York mocked their own stadium problems.

Happy birthday Leeds United!

TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox

Good business from Jose.

West Ham’s new arrival.

Britain’s newest boyband?

TODO: define component type factbox

Mo Salah is goals.

Hang time.

Fernandinho was pleased to be back in action.

While his compatriot Willian was excited to face him.

James Collins called it a day.

TODO: define component type factbox

What an effort!

Theo Walcott took a trip down memory lane

Cricket

Sam Billings enjoyed the work of Everton’s midfield maestro.

Darren Gough was out on the course.

TODO: define component type factbox

Boxing

Who have you got?

Katie Taylor’s prep continued.

Rugby Union

Exeter were crowned European champions.

Rugby League

A big win for Leeds at Wembley.

Darts

A big win for Lisa Ashton against the Queen of the Palace.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA