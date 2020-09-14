Denis Odoi extends Fulham contract

Denis Odoi (left) has been with Fulham since 2016 (Clive Rose/PA).
Denis Odoi (left) has been with Fulham since 2016 (Clive Rose/PA). - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:51am, Mon 14 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Fulham defender Denis Odoi has agreed a contract extension, the club have announced.

The 32-year-old Belgian has committed himself to the Cottagers until the summer of 2022, with the option for a further 12 months.

Odoi told FFCtv: “I’m happy, as it’s given me this season and next season guaranteed at the club. I’m enjoying my life here, so I’m really happy that I can stay here an extra two years.”

Fulham’s director of football operations Tony Khan said: “Denis has played a big part in both of our promotions in the past few years, and he is a great competitor with a tremendous work ethic so I’m very pleased to extend his contract.”

Odoi has made 134 appearances for Fulham since joining from Lokeren in 2016.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Fulham

PA