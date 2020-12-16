Deja vu darts and Kane Williamson’s new child – Wednesday’s Sporting Social

Peter Wright's match-winning darts in round two of the World Darts Championship looked familiar
By NewsChain Sport
18:22pm, Wed 16 Dec 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.

Football

Chris Wilder set a journalist straight.

Nigel Adkins saluted the goalkeepers’ union.

Tottenham remembered a memorable day at Anfield…

…as did Liverpool.

Wolves offered a solution to the problem of how to celebrate when there are no fans.

Chelsea wished their former captain a happy 54th birthday.

Leicester marked midfielder Wilfred Ndidi’s 24th birthday.

Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta, now at Vissel Kobe in Japan, is starting the road to recovery after surgery.

Ilkay Gundogan urged City to move on.

Cricket

Some happy news for New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Jack Brooks was back in the gym/bar!

Who knew?

Darts

A different costume but the same result for Peter Wright.

Karel Sedlacek is a Max and Paddy fan…

Formula One

New AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda knows he will be carrying the hopes of a nation next year.

Lewis Hamilton reflected on 2020.

Boxing

Another big fight night this weekend.

Wise words from The Hitman.

Frank Bruno did his best to spread the Christmas love.

MMA

Conor McGregor kept in top shape.

Golf

Justin Thomas is heading to Abu Dhabi.

Ian Poulter reflected on Ferrari’s Formula One campaign.

Lee on a tee.

Poults… not sure on that one.

