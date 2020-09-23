Defender Rasmus Nicolaisen signs for Portsmouth on season-long loan
Portsmouth have announced the signing of defender Rasmus Nicolaisen on a season-long loan from FC Midtjylland, subject to international clearance.
The 23-year-old Dane has made 51 appearances, scoring six goals, for Midtjylland, having come through their academy.
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said on the club’s official website: “We’ve been working hard to bring in a left-footed centre-back and felt it was the right time to branch out into the European market.
“Rasmus is someone who’s been on our radar for quite a while now and joins us from a very good club.
“He was very keen to come to England and so we’re delighted to be able to sign him on loan. I’m sure it will be a positive partnership for him and us.”
Nicolaisen, a former Denmark youth international, was part of the Midtjylland squads that won the national league title in 2017-18 and last term, and has played in the Europa League for the club.