Defender Darnell Johnson joins Wigan on loan from Leicester
Wigan have signed defender Darnell Johnson on loan from Leicester until January.
The 22-year-old was part of the England U19 squad which won the UEFA U19 European Championships in 2017 and is the godson of former Latics striker Emile Heskey.
Johnson told Latics TV: “I’m very pleased to be here. I jumped at the opportunity because I know Wigan is a good club.
“If I work hard with the team here, it can be the right platform for me to progress and extend my career.
“It’s a good set of lads here, everyone was very welcoming and everyone’s in good spirits after the result at the weekend – I’m happy to join in with that and see how far we can climb the table.
“I’m a quick player, nice and aggressive, good at communicating and adaptable – whatever style we need to play, or whatever the situation is in a game, I feel like I can always adapt.”