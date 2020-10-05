Deadline Day Live

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
7:14am, Mon 05 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
  • Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles are expected to complete moves to Manchester United
  • Thomas Partey could yet move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid
  • Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to be linked with a switch to Bayern Munich
  • Everton may look to replace striker Moise Kean after he joined Paris St Germain on loan

7.15am – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on what could be an action-packed conclusion to the window. Will your club announce any arrivals or departures before the 11pm cut-off?

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Transfers

Live

PA