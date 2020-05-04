Seven years ago today, Gareth Bale scored his penultimate goal for Tottenham before moving to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.

The Welshman cut in from the right hand side and struck a superb low drive into the far corner as Spurs saw off his former side Southampton 1-0 to keep their hopes of the top four alive.

The Lilywhites would ultimately miss out on a Champions League place by one point, but from a personal point of view Bale finished the season with 26 goals in 44 games.

In his seven seasons since leaving White Hart Lane, Bale has won several trophies but never scored more in a single campaign than in his final season at Tottenham.