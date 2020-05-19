On this day seven years ago: Gareth Bale scores his final goal for Tottenham before Real Madrid move
9:46am, Tue 19 May 2020
Welsh wizard Gareth Bale capped off what would be his final game for Tottenham in May 2013 with a sensational strike as he led Spurs to a 1-0 victory over Sunderland.
The winger's wonderful 25-yard curler came in the 89th minute just when it looked as if the north London side were going to finish the season with a frustrating draw.
However, it was not enough to force Tottenham into the top four as Arsenal beat Newcastle to secure the final Champions League qualification spot.
Bale would leave White Hart Lane that summer and join Real Madrid where he would win multiple trophies including four Champions League titles.