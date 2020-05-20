On this day 28 years ago, Ronald Koeman’s free-kick clinches Barcelona’s first European Cup
10:55am, Wed 20 May 2020
Barcelona have become a force to be reckoned with since the turn of the 21st Century, with four Champions League trophies since 2006.
So it is easy to forget that prior to then they had actually had very little success when it came to European competition.
The Catalan giants had to wait until 1992 for their first European Cup, which came under legendary Dutch manager Johan Cruyff.
With the likes of Michael Laudrup, Hristo Stoichkov and Pep Guardiola in the side, Barcelona beat Italian outfit Sampdoria 1-0 in the final to secure their maiden crown.
Ronald Koeman’s free-kick eight minutes from the end of extra time proved the difference as the Spanish side clinched their first European Cup trophy.