On this day 18 years ago, Zinedine Zidane scored one of the greatest Champions League goals of all time
9:11am, Fri 15 May 2020
Zinedine Zidane is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have graced the game.
And possibly the Frenchman's most eye-catching moment came 18 years ago today when he picked a ball out of the sky and lashed it into the top corner in the 2002 Champions League final.
The goal came just before half-time and gave Real Madrid a 2-1 lead over Bayer Leverkusen heading into the break - a scoreline which would remain until the final whistle as the Spaniards picked up their ninth European Cup.
It is considered to be one of the greatest goals in Champions League final history alongside fellow Madrid star Gareth Bale's sublime overhead kick in 2018.