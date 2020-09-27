Dawn Patrol’s Loughbrown win completes O’Brien and Heffernan trebles

Dawn Patrol completed a Curragh treble for Aidan O’Brien and Seamie Heffernan, with a battling display in the Comer Group International Loughbrown Stakes.

The Group Three contest represented a drop in class for the son of Galileo, who finished sixth in the St Leger at Doncaster on his latest appearance a fortnight ago.

Also third in the Irish Derby earlier in the year, the 5-2 shot travelled strongly and saw out the trip well on his first start over two miles, for a decisive three-quarter-length success over Barrington Court.

Heffernan said: ““He arrived there on the bridle. Aidan said to ride him with loads of confidence and take all the chances down the inside.

“He finished out well and could be a two-mile or two-and-a-half-mile horse. Maybe that could be his thing – and I don’t think ground matters.”

O’Brien’s Van Gogh (4-7 favourite) had earlier made the most of having his sights lowered in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Van Gogh opened his account - (Copyright PA Wire)

Placed at Group Three and Group Two level at Leopardstown this season, the son of American Pharoah opened his account with a half-length verdict over Colour Sergeant.

“He’s a gorgeous big horse, and I’d say there could be a lot of improvement in him,” said Heffernan.

“He’s been running well – and because he’s big, I get the impression there could be a lot of improvement with time.”

O’Brien and Heffernan also hit the target with Irish Derby fourth Order Of Australia (6-5 favourite), in the Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Race.

“In fairness, he’s never had many chances of winning races, because he was working well and running in Classics,” said Heffernan.

“He’s two from two now after a little break, and he took a blow with me again.”

Kieran Cotter after A Step Too Far's latest triumph - (Copyright PA Wire)

A Step Too Far completed a six-timer in the Heffernan Tyres Joe McGrath Handicap.

The Footstepsinthesand filly was rated just 48 when joining Kieran Cotter from Peter Fahey’s yard earlier this year, but lined up for her latest assignment on a mark of 85 following wins at Naas, Navan and Cork and two more at Bellewstown.

Ridden by 7lb claimer Adam Farragher, the 11-2 chance saw off Beckwith Place by half a length.

Cotter said: “This was the long-term target, up to six weeks ago. She’s answered every call, and there’s nothing (more) I can say about her now. She’s just incredibly tough.

“She has just got better and better. We do nothing with her at home between races. You just couldn’t, because if you put a saddle on her she just wants to go a hundred miles an hour.

“We’re looking at the Mercury Stakes at Dundalk over five furlongs now as a possibility.”

Secret Pulse pulls clear at the Curragh - (Copyright PA Wire)

Dearg Jazz was a 14-1 winner of the Mongey Communications Nursery for trainer James Barrett and apprentice rider Luke McAteer, before Secret Pulse confirmed previous promise with victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies & Mares Maiden.

The 4-1 shot was opening her account at the fourth attempt for the father-and-son combination of Gerry and Colin Keane.

Colin Keane said: “She’s improved from run to run. The last day, she was still green and ran around.

“She’s not the most straightforward, but the penny is starting to drop with her, and it’s nice to get her a winning bracket.”