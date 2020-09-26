Dawn delivers with clear-cut Cambridgeshire verdict

Majestic Dawn caused a 40-1 shock as he turned the bet365 Cambridgeshire into a procession under Paul Hanagan.

Fifth in the race 12 months ago, he was back again off just a 3lb higher mark, but he had only had one run this season when last of 10 at Kempton.

Majestic Dawn was wearing first-time blinkers and Hanagan took the race by the scruff of the neck at the halfway point in the nine-furlong heat.

Hanagan kicked into what would prove to be an unassailable advantage and on entering the final furlong, it was clear the leader would not be caught, as Paul and Oliver Cole’s four-year-old maintained his gallop right through the line to win by four and three-quarter lengths.

There was a blanket finish for second, with Lucander just ahead of Bell Rock and 100-1 chance You’re Hired in fourth.

Oliver Cole said: “We always thought he was a very good horse and last year he finished fifth in this race.

“All year we’ve had all sorts of little problems. We ran him at Kempton a few days ago, just to get a bit of work into him really and he came last, but it obviously put him straight!

“I still can’t believe it to be honest, it’s a real shock. I couldn’t be happier for the owners and the staff at home – it’s a great thrill. We’re very lucky.”

Hanagan, who was almost forced to quit following a back injury he suffered in February, said: “I’m lost for words.

“It was a long road back to fitness, so this is a special winner. I owe the comeback to so many people.

“I don’t think you’ll see many Cambridgeshires won like that. He was just very happy. We got the rail, he was a little bit keen, so I took him away from the others then he relaxed.

“After that, I just pointed him.”