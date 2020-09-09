David Stockdale signs for third spell with Wycombe
Goalkeeper David Stockdale has returned to Wycombe for a third time after signing a one-year contract.
The 34-year-old’s two previous spells were on loan, in 2018 and the second half of last season but, after being released by Birmingham, manager Gareth Ainsworth was keen to bring him back.
“’Stocko’ is an important addition to the squad and I’m delighted that he’s agreed to join us on a permanent deal,” Ainsworth told the club website.
“He has a huge amount of experience at this level, and he’ll be working hard to recapture that form to provide really strong competition for the number one shirt which currently sits with Rocky (Ryan Allsop), and deservedly so because of how well Ryan performed throughout the whole of last season.
“David is really well suited to us in terms of his character around the place and the hard work ethic he shows in training, which helps to push himself on and also those around him including the two young keepers (Cameron Yates and Curtis Anderson) we have on our books now.”