David Silva’s magic moments for Manchester City

David Silva made his final appearance for Manchester City on Saturday evening as a late substitute in the Champions League quarter-final defeat to Lyon.

The 34-year-old was introduced as an 84th-minute substitute for Rodri but could not help turn the tide as Pep Guardiola’s side went down 3-1 in Lisbon, bringing a sad end to an outstanding 10 years at the club for Silva.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of the Spanish playmaker’s most memorable contributions in a City shirt.

Blackpool Wonder (October 2010)

It was the moment Silva truly announced his arrival at City following his £26million move from Valencia in the summer. Jinking his way into the area, Silva lit up Bloomfield Road when he twice dragged the ball back inside with his left foot as two defenders slid in. As another approached he clipped away a shot that curled past him and the goalkeeper and inside the far post.

King-maker (September 2011)

Sergio Aguero may have grabbed the headlines by sinking Wigan with his first City hat-trick but his third goal was also memorable for the brilliance of Silva in the build-up. Taking the ball just inside the Wigan half, Silva was sandwiched between two defenders but broke free and skipped past a third before playing a brilliant through-ball for Aguero.

United hit for six (October 2011)

Manchester United were unable to hold back rampant Silva in 2011 - (Copyright PA Archive )

A red-letter day in City’s modern history, and Silva was at the heart of it, as great rivals Manchester United were vanquished 6-1 at Old Trafford. Silva was too hot for United to handle throughout the game. He had already had a hand in two of City’s first four goals when he raced onto an Edin Dzeko pass to score the fifth himself, sliding a shot through David De Gea’s legs. There was still more to come as he flicked the ball up and volleyed a pass into Dzeko’s path from inside his own half for the Bosnian to score number six.

Crucial title-winning corner #1 (April 2012)

The journey to City’s first Premier League title was a rollercoaster ride. After leading the way for most of the season they slumped and trailed United by eight points with six games remaining. Remarkably they fought back and reclaimed top spot with victory in a tense derby at the Etihad Stadium. Vincent Kompany scored the only goal on a night of raw emotion with a powerful header from a Silva corner.

Crucial title-winning corner #2 (May 2012)

Silva's contribution helped City secure the title on a dramatic day in 2012 - (Copyright PA Archive )

Despite going top with that derby win, City’s lead was a precarious one. They led only on goal difference heading into a dramatic final day. The twists and turns continued as City fell 2-1 behind to relegation-threatened QPR before staging the most extraordinary of comebacks, hitting back to win 3-2 with two injury-time goals. Aguero’s 94th-minute winner took the headlines but there would have been no glorious finish without Dzeko’s equaliser moments earlier, set up by another pinpoint Silva corner.

Hull of a strike (March 2014)

Hull were stunned by a Silva strike - (Copyright PA Archive )

City could have had their work cut out after Kompany was sent off after 10 minutes but Silva settled any nerves with a brilliant strike minutes later. There seemed little danger as he received the ball 25 yards but, after taking two touches to steady himself, he saw the shot was on and unleashed a swerving effort that flew past Allan McGregor.

West Ham stunner (October 2014)

Silva scored a fine goal in a 2-1 loss at West Ham in 2014 - (Copyright PA Archive )

Another fine individual goal not dissimilar from his effort at Blackpool, this time at Upton Park. Silva beat three defenders as he darted his way into the box and curled a fine left-footed strike past Adrian.

Another Aguero assist (March 2016)

Silva and Aguero have combined many times over the past decade and their understanding yielded a beautiful goal against Aston Villa four years ago. Aguero played the ball to Silva on the left edge of the box and, in a one-two of dazzling quality, Silva played the Argentinian in on goal with a lovely cushioned volley. He finished clinically, one of two he scored on the day.

Rolling back the years (July 2020)

Silva turned on the style against Newcastle - (Copyright PA Wire )

Silva’s City career may have gone into time added on this season – he agreed a short-term extension during the Covid-19 stoppage – but he remained as sharp as ever. He stamped his name all over a 5-0 trouncing of Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium, curling in a brilliant free-kick and setting up further goals for Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. “I have never seen someone like him,” Guardiola said of the player.