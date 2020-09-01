David Sharpe appointed Mansfield’s new chief executive officer
Mansfield have announced the appointment of David Sharpe as new chief executive officer.
The former Wigan chairman was unveiled as the club’s director of football in May and will now take overall responsibility for the League Two side’s day-to-day operations.
The 29-year-old succeeds Carolyn Radford – who has undertaken the position of co-chairwoman – in the role.
Sharpe said: “First of all, it’s an honour and a privilege to be appointed as the chief executive of our great football club.
“I’d like to thank the chairman and Carolyn for this opportunity and the trust they have placed in me.
“From day one of walking into One Call Stadium, I have seen what a special club this is, and I will give my utmost to improve every area of the football club, building further upon the great work from the chairman and Carolyn.
“I look forward to meeting our loyal supporters at the appropriate time and we all hope to give you a season of which you will be proud.”