David Sesay a doubt as Crawley take on Scunthorpe
Defender David Sesay will be a doubt for Crawley’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Scunthorpe on Saturday.
The defender missed both the EFL Trophy loss at Gillingham and Saturday’s league defeat at Port Vale due to an ankle concern.
Jake Hessenthaler could make his full league debut having arrived at the club at the start of the month.
The former Grimsby midfielder came off the bench in the 2-0 loss at Port Vale and could now be primed to step into the starting line-up.
Jordan Clarke and Manny Onariase are both back in full training for Scunthorpe.
Boss Neil Cox will be boosted by the defensive duo’s return, but neither Clarke nor Onariase will be ready to feature this weekend.
John McAtee is likely to miss out again as he completes his self-isolation after being in contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19.
Striker McAtee is expected to return to Scunthorpe training next week.