David Raya commits future to Brentford with new long-term deal
Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has signed a new long-term deal which will keep him at the club until 2024.
The 25-year-old Spaniard joined the Bees from Blackburn last summer and his impressive debut season, which saw him keep 16 clean sheets, has reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal.
Injury delayed Raya’s start to this campaign, but two winning appearances in the Carabao Cup – over Premier League pair West Brom and Fulham – have helped Brentford reach the last eight of that competition for the first time in their history.
Bees head coach Thomas Frank told the club’s official website: “We are very pleased that David has signed a new contract.
“He showed last year that he was a very important player for us and, for me, he is one of the best keepers in the league.
“He made some big contributions in key moments last year and that’s something I want to see even more of going forward.”