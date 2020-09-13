David Moyes targets a defender before transfer window closes

West Ham boss David Moyes remains desperate to bring in a defender before the transfer window closes.

The Hammers, who have had bids for Burnley’s James Tarkowski knocked back, began the season with a disappointing 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle.

Their defensive deficiencies were laid bare by second-half goals from Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick.

Moyes said: “I think that defensively we have been short of numbers and the competition that I want so that has been a problem. If we get an injury or suspension then we will be really short.

“We are trying to get players in. Let me tell you, there are plenty getting offered. We’re trying to get ones in who will have a similar impact to Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen, people we feel can go forward with us.

“But yes, we want to add to that department.”

If the Hammers do not improve they could quickly find themselves cut adrift with fixtures against Arsenal, Wolves, Leicester, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool before the end of October.

“We know the games we’ve got coming up are really tough,” midfielder Declan Rice told Sky Sports.

“They’re the games we normally turn up in, but we’ve got to turn up in these types of games as well because last year we beat Chelsea home and away and we beat other big teams, like Manchester United, but then Newcastle come here and beat us.

“We need to be collectively better. We know we’re going to be up for those games because we always are, so it’s a good chance to beat the top teams and get some points on the table.”

West Ham could do worse than to take a leaf out of Newcastle’s book when it comes to recruitment this month.

Wilson and Hendrick marked their debuts with goals while Jamal Lewis was another impressive performer on his first outing for the club.

“We needed people who can play in the Premier League,” said manager Steve Bruce.

“We have all agreed that that is the best way forward. The proven quality in the Premier League takes away the risk.

“How often have we seen a player from abroad take time to adjust, get used to the climate, getting used to this, to that? We needed people who could hit the ground running and on this evidence, I think we were right.”